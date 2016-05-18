Nick Cummins' return to the Australia Sevens outfit was accompanied by his usual brand of laconic commentary.

The 'Honey Badger' does it again

As much of the true, old Australian dialect continues to fade Cummins bucks the trend to excite and confuse people in equal measure whenever he opens his mouth.

The ‘Honey Badger’ was at it again when asked about his Aussie teammate Cameron Clark at a recent media day.

If you weren’t from Australia you may have needed an interpreter to tell what he actually thought of Clark.

With nuggets such as, ‘ a jaw that could cut a cake’ and, ’the tan of a mahogany seal’ Cummins waxed lyrical about Clark.

he also delved into the team’s predilection for nudity in the change rooms, but we will leave him to explain that one.

