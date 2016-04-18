Forget wrestling and NFL, 'rugby is the toughest sport I've played' says The Rock

He may have made a name for himself in pro wrestling and played American football in college but Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has the big call, saying rugby is the toughest sport he's ever played.

Forget wrestling and NFL, 'rugby is the toughest sport i've played' says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock was asked on Twitter by a fan whether he'd ever considered playing rugby, given his size and strength.

His reply? "Yup I played rugby as a kid when I lived in New Zealand. Toughest sport I've ever done. #Respect."

Yup I played rugby as a kid when I lived in New Zealand. Toughest sport I've ever done. #Respect https://t.co/OatnqgXmxe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 17, 2016

Johnson, who is of Samoan decent, grew up in Grey Lynn, Auckland with his mother's family, attending Richmond Road Primary School before he made the journey back to the US with his parents.

While The Rock hasn't been back to visit New Zealand yet, he says he's looking for any excuse to come back.

During the World Cup he showed his support for the All Blacks after donning the black jersey and posting the photo online.

Liam Messam posted a gym selfie with The Rock's favourite gym equipment, to which Johnson responded with: "Usos [Samoan for brothers]! Get after it".

Johnson made a name for himself as a professional wrestler for the WWE between 1996 and 2013, becoming known as 'The Rock'.

He continues makes cameo appearances on the wrestling circuit but now focuses on an acting career and is currently set to appear in a reboot of 90s beach drama, Baywatch.