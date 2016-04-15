South African referee Craig Joubert has revealed why he decided to abruptly leave the field after his contentious 2015 Rugby World Cup penalty call.

Craig Joubert reveals why he fled the field at World Cup

In the biggest controversy of the six-week tournament, Joubert came under fire after awarding a last-gasp penalty for offside, kicked by Bernard Foley, that gave Australia -- on the brink of suffering a shock defeat -- a 35-34 quarter-final win over Scotland.

Joubert's decision and his action in sprinting off the field come full-time at Twickenham, provoked a storm of protest.

So why did he make such an abrupt exit after the final whistle?

"In my head was a desire to avoid any possible unseemly confrontation that would mar what had been a wonderful occasion," Joubert told the UK's Daily Telegraph.

"I had it in my mind somewhere that there had been an incident between the official and the England coaches [Andy Farrell and Graham Rowntree, for which they were later fined] in their match against Australia and I just didn't want any of that to happen, not because I don't understand the emotions of the moment for players and coaches, their desire for answers to questions, but just because I did not want that to become another possible incident. That was my thinking, not for myself but for the situation."

"In hindsight, would I have reconsidered that decision?" he says. "Absolutely."

The match was Joubert's last of the tournament, with Australia reaching the final before losing 34-17 to New Zealand at Twickenham.

In the furore that surrounded the decision, World Rugby were then criticised for taking the unusual step of issuing a statement saying Joubert, in charge of the 2011 World Cup final, had got it wrong.

Australia coach Michael Cheika, who had cause to regret a couple of calls made by Welsh referee Nigel Owens in the final, sympathised with Joubert amid concerns that World Rugby's statement risked opening a floodgate of complaints.

"It's so unfair," said Cheika. "No other referee has had this stuff put out there like that and he's a very good referee."

Wallaby great David Campese was even more scathing, saying: "Whoever put that statement out saying the referee got it wrong should be shot."

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper told reporters at a Twickenham press conference: "We made a clarification."

"If there's any regret, it's the perception we may have thrown him (Joubert) under a bus, which certainly wasn't our intent.

"There were questions asked around TMO (television match official) protocol at the time, 'could you use it, could you not use it?'"

The Australian added: "It was normal for us to go on and talk about the incident itself, in a transparent way. It was normal for us to then say there was a mistake made.

"Craig Joubert is a world-class referee, he continues to be one of our top referees.

"Referees, like players, make mistakes. That was one."

Existing rules meant Joubert was unable to call upon the TMO in this instance, with the use of replay adjudication currently restricted to the build-up to scoring a try and foul play.