Looks like new Queensland Reds skipper Rob Simmons is still coming to terms with the added responsibilities of captaining his side.

Simmons drops F-bomb in post-match interview

Immediately following the Reds' loss to the Waratahs on Saturday night, Simmons accidentally dropped the F-bomb in a post-game interview.

As you can see in the video above, the 26-year was impressed with the way his side responded to being reduced to 14 men in the second half, a little too impressed perhaps.

"The way the boys played was f***...I was quite impressed with", he said.

The slip of the tongue certainly didn't go unnoticed:

@jodiehinton You probably didn’t hear Rob Simmons F Bomb.



A close second — Steve Lenthall (@steve_l15) February 27, 2016

Rob Simmons dropping the f-bomb on live TV was far more entertaining than the actual fixture. #WARvRED — Isaac Ling (@IsaacDLing) February 27, 2016

Surely Rob Simmons will be trending soon. #WARvRED #fbomb — Jimmy Smith (@ThatJimmySmith) February 27, 2016

Did Rob Simmons just open up the adult language timeslot with his post-match chat there? — Tim Klar (@T1MK) February 27, 2016

The hilarious mishap was reminiscent of this from Daria Gavrilova at the Australian Open: