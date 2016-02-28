Simmons drops F-bomb in post-match interview

News

Malcolm Marx's Lions were far too good for the Waratahs in their 29-0 Super Rugby win in Sydney.
7Sport /

Looks like new Queensland Reds skipper Rob Simmons is still coming to terms with the added responsibilities of captaining his side.

Immediately following the Reds' loss to the Waratahs on Saturday night, Simmons accidentally dropped the F-bomb in a post-game interview.

Woops. Image: FoxSports

As you can see in the video above, the 26-year was impressed with the way his side responded to being reduced to 14 men in the second half, a little too impressed perhaps.

"The way the boys played was f***...I was quite impressed with", he said.

The slip of the tongue certainly didn't go unnoticed:











The hilarious mishap was reminiscent of this from Daria Gavrilova at the Australian Open:

