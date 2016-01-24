England international Owen Farrell may have produced one of the most embarrassing rugby moments of 2016.

Most embarrassing sporting moment of 2016? England international makes dreadful howler

Farrell, on as a second-half sub for Saracens, burst through a gap after a short pass from team-mate Mako Vunipola and dashed over the Toulouse try line.

All on his own with no defenders in sight, Farrell drops the ball cold in the dead ball area, butchering the easiest try you would have seen scored this year.

Sarencens ended up defeated Toulouse 28-17, but the game will be remembered for 'that' moment.