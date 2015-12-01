Jonah Lomu's sons sing for their father at final service

Jonah Lomu's sons sang a duet at the final formal service honouring their father's life on Tuesday.

Brayley, 6 and Dhyreille, 5, bravely sung 'I am a child of God' for their father.

Both of Lomu's sons wore their T-shirts that have silver ferns on the front and Lomu's No. 11 on the back, like they did at the public farewell at Eden Park on Monday.

John Lomu paid tribute to his brother during the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's meeting house in South Auckland.

John spoke of how much he would miss his brother.

"You have touched the hearts of many people around the world...But no one will know the pain of a brother or a sister," Fairfax reported him as saying.

Nadene's father Merv Quirk revealed he had been a big fan of the rugby superstar before he met him, according to the NZ Herald.

He spoke about how he loved seeing Jonah dancing and singing with his daughter and their two sons. But he hated seeing his son-in-law suffer with his illness.

"I'm going to miss him very much, I know Nadene will, the boys will and they were very brave to sing his song," he said.

