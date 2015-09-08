WATCH: All 11 tries from Rugby World Cup finals

News

There are just 11 days left until the Rugby World Cup begins in England.

To celebrate that little milestone we are taking a look back at the 11 tries that have been scored in World Cup finals.

John Eales celebrates Owen FInegan's try in the 1999 final

All Black legend Michael Jones scored the first in 1987, France’s Thierry Dusautoir the last in New Zealand in 2011.

These are the tries that have mattered, that have made legends out of rugby players, that have gone down in rugby folklore.

MAKING THE TRIP?: Top travel tips for the Rugby World Cup

Talk a nostalgic walk through the World Cup finals and re-live the great moments your country secured the Cup or the heartbreaking instants the Cup was ripped from your grasp.

