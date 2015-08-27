All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu was known as a machine on the rugby field, now he has entered a machine to shock Irish patrons with a hilarious pub prank.

Jonah Lomu's hilarious pub prank

Lomu squeezed into a pub quiz machine to shoot a video for Rugby World Cup sponsors Heineken.

Titled “The Jonah Lomu Machine”, punters answered questions from the machine – such as who is the greatest rugby player, Lomu or John Smit – while Lomu was hidden inside signing rugby balls as prizes.

Lomu added a personal touch with messages such as “to Karl, like the beard. Jonah,” “to Kendra, love the top. Jonah,” and “to Simon, it’s hot in here. Jonah.”

Patrons became baffled as time progressed before Ireland rugby great Shane Horgan arrived and ordered Lomu out of the machine by saying “Jonah, your shift’s over.”