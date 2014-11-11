The eccentric antics of Australian rugby player Nick Cummins never fail to entertain but his most recent adventure certainly takes the cake.

'Honey Badger' Nick Cummins goes hunting in Mongolia

Coined the Honey Badger, a creature known for its fearless aggression, Cummins decided to make the most of some time off prior to his appearance for the Barbarians on November 2.

Forget a tropical beach getaway or an expensive European holiday resort - Cummins and his partner Martina spent a week living and hunting with a nomadic family in the mountains of western Mongolia.

The traditional horseback hunters of the region use trained eagles to catch foxes and trained falcons to catch rabbits.

Check out some of the snaps Cummins took of the epic adventure:

Recent fox hunt in west mongolia, the eagle got the win. Check out Panoramic journeys. pic.twitter.com/ga7gKLyJ9Z — Nick Cummins (@nckcmmns) November 10, 2014

The eagle hunts the foxes and the falcon hunts the rabbits. Great cultural experience in mongolia. #mustdo pic.twitter.com/5FKZU5HKur — Nick Cummins (@nckcmmns) November 10, 2014

We got off the horses and took the moral high ground for fox viewing. Beautiful country, hows the serenity. pic.twitter.com/Pkn41VaYkr — Nick Cummins (@nckcmmns) November 10, 2014

Check out insta for a vid. Legit pic.twitter.com/aafqEorBqL — Nick Cummins (@nckcmmns) November 10, 2014

“I had a week off so we flew to Mongolia for a bit of hunting and exploring in the Altai Mountains,” Cummins told reporters before the Barbarians-Wallabies match in London.

“I was living with a nomad family watching how they survive and going along and watching how they hunt.

“They hunt foxes, rabbits...that’s how they survive. They live off the land.

“You’ve got to get up high in the mountains first. You’re on horseback and you’ve got a big eagle on your arm and when you see a fox, you take the cap off the eagle and it zooms in on it and boom."

In true Honey Badger style, the decision to head for Mongolia was made only two days beforehand, leaving partner Martina with little time to prepare.

"She knows if you’re going to roll with the Badge you’ve got to be quick on your feet," Cummins said.