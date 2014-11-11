The BBC have moved to apologise to Wales lock Jake Ball after a rather unfortunate typo ahead of the Wales against Australia Test.

BBC apologise after 'Ballsack’ gaffe

The aforementioned error can be seen in the below tweet - basically, Jake Ball was listed in a preview package of the game as Jake Ballsack.

The match did not go too well for the hosts, who were beaten 33-28 at the Millennium Stadium - their 10th straight loss against the Aussies.

BBC have apologised for calling Jake Ball, Jake Ballsack on their website. Pick on someone smaller next time lads! pic.twitter.com/YtIGjGMPGB — EatSleepRugby (@Eat_Sleep_Rugby) November 10, 2014

A BBC spokesperson apologised for the error: "We are investigating how this error occurred and the piece was amended as soon as it was spotted.

"We apologise for any offence that may have been caused."

However, the damage made have already been done, with Ball jokingly stating that he may "never live it down".

Cheers @BBCSport think the name BALLSACK is going to haunt me for the rest of my days lol — Jake Ball (@Jake_Ball4) November 10, 2014

Only time will tell whether the name sticks or not.

