Patston breaks her silence to hit back at Beale

Di Patston, the former staffer at the centre of the Wallabies text message scandal, has broken her silence to hit back at Kurtley Beale.

Beale last week claimed he had been vindicated by telling the truth throughout the investigation into the affair, which ended with him copping a $45,000 fine.

However Patston told The Australian that honesty hasn’t always come so easily to the Wallaby utility.

In particular Patston indicated that when she hugged and forgave Beale for inadvertently sending her an offensive picture on June 9, he had assured her he had not sent it to anyone else.

In reality Beale had sent the same picture, depicting an obese, nude female captioned with Patston’s name, to a number of other players six days earlier.

“It was his decision to lie to me when I gave him the opportunity to tell the truth,” she said.

“Even as I was cuddling him, he said ‘I promise you, Di, I haven’t sent this to anyone’.

“When I read his (tribunal) statement, I can tell you I relived it all again. It’s like he played me for a fool.

“If he had said to me it was the second time he did it in the matter of seven days, no way, absolutely no way, would I have just said ‘That’s OK’.”

The revelation undermines Beale’s claim that he had acted on the spur of the moment and without malice.

Patston, who suffers from a mental illness, told The Australian she has been driven to the brink of suicide by the scandal.

“I’ve had an ongoing illness myself and I’m on medication. There’s a whole story behind it,” she said.

“People don’t see that side of it. They don’t see there’s a level of feeling degraded, feeling like you’re worthless.

“I’m not good. Life is probably the worst it has ever been. I’m alive but there have been times I haven’t wanted to be here.”

While Beale was omitted from the Wallabies squad for their month-long European tour, coach Michael Cheika has indicated the player remains part of his long-term plans.