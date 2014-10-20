With the Rugby World Cup just under 12 months away, it is not the best timing for the Wallabies to lose their coach.

Are you qualified to be the Wallabies next coach

The Kurtley Beale/Di Patston saga as well as the Wallabies recent poor form, culminated in Ewen McKenzie resigning from his job as coach of the Wallabies, putting a dint in the Wallabies preparations for rugby's showpiece event.

Whoever is appointed as the new head coach will have a mountain of issues to resolve not only on the field but off it as well, which brings us to the candidates.

Current Waratahs coach Michael Cheika has been tipped as the favourite to take over from McKenzie, along with former South Africa coach Jake White also in contention, but for the average punter interested in having a crack at the top position, there is a simple 10-step application form to fill out.

Judging by the application form, an Eddie Jones Wallabies coaching comeback seems highly unlikely.

Michael Cheika would fancy his chances with this criteria, who knows, it might be worth sending one to the ARU.