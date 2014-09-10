Former Wallaby Matt Giteau is reportedly at the centre of a French rugby bidding war that could see him set to pocket more than $1 million a year.

Why Matt Giteau is laughing all the way to the bank

An established star for Toulon in French Rugby’s Top 14 competition, Giteau is being courted by the Paris-based Racing Metro club, with a €1 million ($1.4m) a year offer on the table according to Midi Olympique.

With that kind of money being thrown at him, it’s no wonder Giteau has long been lost to Australia for next year’s World Cup.

The 31-year-old left Australian shores when he fell out with then-Wallabies coach Robbie Deans, who omitted him from the 2011 World Cup squad.

Giteau is staying tight-lipped about the offer, but Toulon president and owner Mourad Boudjellal confirmed that Racing are eyeing off the Aussie flyhalf.

“It's all part of the game,” Boudjellal told French newspaper La Provence.

“If you don't want people to make offers to your players, all you have to do is recruit bad ones and losers.

“So this type of situation doesn't pose a problem to be. I'm not at all upset.

“Matt is evidently a player who we hope to keep, but not at any price."

Giteau’s departure from Australia has been a talking point for the last few years, with retired superstar and former Toulon teammate Jonny Wilkinson saying: "I don't quite know how a team ever let him go in Australia to come here".

Former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones echoed these thoughts, describing it as ‘the greatest crime’ of the Australian Rugby Union.

"They are probably our two most talented players who could be playing for Australia until they are 33 or 34," Jones told Fairfax about Giteau and George Smith.

"You can't afford to let those players slip through. [In] a small rugby country like Australia you can't afford the best players to slip away. They're jewels in the crown."