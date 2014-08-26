Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins’ transition to Japanese rugby hasn’t exactly gone too smoothly.

Honey Badger getting lost in translation in Japan

It seems the Japanese media are taking a while to work out his unique personality, and more specifically, his nickname.

After confusing his new countrymen last week with his first televised interview since joining the Coca-Cola West Red Sparks, a local magazine has failed epically with a feature on the 26-year-old.

“g’day Honey Budger”, the headline reads:

The gaffe is the latest episode in Cummins’ Japanese journey.

His first interview in Japan was full of ‘Honey Badger-isms’, sending fans straight to Google translate.

“I just watched the first game and the boys are running around like a horse upstairs,” Cummins told Jsports.

“Power packed. Tackle low, tackle hard. Looking forward to it.”

The Red Sparks played their first game of the Japanese rugby season on the weekend, but Cummins was left out of the side.

The team posted the following message on their official website in English:

“The nascent Red Sparks have taken a solid step forward in front of many people. Thank you kindly for your support to the Red Sparks…because it will always show you hot rugby echoes in the hearts of everyone. Thank you really a lot of support today!!”

It appears they may be learning a thing or two from the Honey Badger.