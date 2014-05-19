Rugby stars make up on Twitter after on-field brawl

News

Stannard 'lucky to be alive' after coward punch

Yahoo7 /

Two rugby players in the UK have brilliantly proven the old sporting adage that what happens on the field stays on the field.

In a spiteful Aviva Premiership semi-final at the weekend, Northampton's Australian prop Salesi Ma'afu was sent off after he floored Leicester hooker Tom Youngs with a stinging left hook.

Instead of holding any grudge against Ma'afu, Youngs took to Twitter to congratulate the Aussie on the punch.

"Good shot mate, go well in the final. #rocky", Young tweeted along with a photo of the incident.

Ma'afu responded: "Cheers mate. The jersey can overcome us in the heat of battle. I owe you a pint. #respect."

Northampton won the match 21-20 and will play Saracens in the final on May 31.

Youngs and Ma'aufu go toe-to-toe. Source: Getty

