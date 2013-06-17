Recap: Lions tour of Australia in 2001

Martin Johnson’s 2001 British and Irish Lions team landed in Australia with a point to prove after winning the last series 2-1 in 1989 to maintain their unbeaten run against the Aussies. Johnson became the only man to lead the Lions on two separate tours, and kiwi Graham Henry became their first non-British coach. But the tour was noted for tension between the midweek and Test squads, as well as controversial newspaper columns written by Matt Dawson and Austin Healey criticising the team and coaches.

The tourists started their warmup matches with a record 116-10 thumping of Western Australia, followed by convincing victories over the Queensland President’s XV and the Queensland Reds. After a shock loss to Australia A, the Lions beat a fired up NSW Waratahs side, most remembered for Duncan McRae’s red card for his brutal attack on Ronan O’Gara. But after another impressive performance against the NSW Country side, the Lions entered the first Test against the Wallabies brimming with confidence.

First Test: 30th June 2001, The Gabba, Brisbane

The Lions got off to a dream start when a sweeping backline move saw the speedy Jason Robinson leave Chris Latham for dead to put his side up 5-0 in just the third minute. Robinson then threw the final pass as Dafydd James scored the Lions’ second try in the 33rd minute when Brian O’Driscoll carved through the middle of the Wallabies’ defence. Rugby league convert Andrew Walker’s penalty goal accounted for the only points Australia could manage in the first half as the tourists went to the break up 12-3.

Just two minutes into the second half, O’Driscoll again made a mockery of the Wallabies’ defence, slicing straight up the middle before stepping Latham and outsprinting Joe Roff to score next to the posts. Jonny Wilkinson landed his second conversion to make it 19-3. After a Wilkinson penalty goal made it 22-3, it was Ben Cohen’s turn to pierce Australia up the middle. John Eales managed to stop the winger five metres out, but Scott Quinnell crashed over just two plays later. Walker and Nathan Grey managed to cross for Australia late in the second half to make the scoreline a bit more respectable, but the Lions ran out 29-13 winners.

Second Test: 2nd July 2001, Colonial Stadium, Melbourne

With a 1-0 lead, the Lions were looking to wrap up the series in the second Test and led 6-3 early after two Wilkinson penalty goals and one for the Wallabies courtesy of Matt Burke. A line-out close to the Wallabies line then saw a Lions’ rolling maul result in Neil Back crashing over from close range to extend their lead to 11-3 after 25 minutes, and another Burke penalty goal made the score 11-6 at half time.

Just 20 seconds into the second half, Roff intercepted a Wilkinson cut-out pass and ran 40 metres to score in the corner and level the score at 11-all. Another Burke penalty goal in the 44th minute gave the Wallabies their first lead of the series, and it was 21-11 when Stephen Larkham caught the Lions napping on the short side to put Roff in for his second try in the 47th minute. After a Wilkinson penalty goal cut the lead to a converted try, Matt Burke gave the Wallabies some breathing room with a 61st minute try, courtesy of a brilliant offload from Owen Finnigan. Burke went on to land another two penalty goals as the Wallabies completely dominated the second half to run away with a series-leveling 35-14 victory.

Third Test: 14th July 2001, Stadium Australia, Sydney

Three Matt Burke penalty goals and one to Jonny Wilkinson gave the Wallabies a 9-3 lead after 15 minutes in the deciding third Test. Robinson then finished off an impressive Lions attacking raid to score in the corner, and Wilkinson’s sideline conversion gave them a 10-9 lead. With just two minutes remaining in the second half, Daniel Herbert finished off a classy short side move involving Walker and Roff as the Wallabies regained the lead, but a Wilkinson penalty goal after the siren meant Australia headed into the sheds with a 16-13 advantage.

The lead once again changed hands in just the 42nd minute when Wilkinson stepped inside some tired Wallabies defenders after consecutive phases on their line. He converted his own try to make it 20-16 in favour of the Lions. Their joy was short lived however as Herbert grabbed his second try in the 50th minute when a series of relentless pick and drives from the Wallaby forwards saw the Lions run out of defenders out wide. Burke converted for a three-point lead, but when Herbert was sin-binned for a high tackle, the Lions locked the score at 23-all with 25 minutes remaining. But some spirited Wallabies defence saw the Lions squander their advantage, and some ill-discipline saw Australia jump out to a 29-23 lead courtesy of two Matt Burke penalty goals.

Then, in possibly the biggest moment of the entire series, the Lions had a golden opportunity with a line-out just 10 metres out from the Wallabies’ line. But Justin Harrison pulled off the biggest play of his career as he snatched the throw out of the waiting arms of captain Johnson and regained possession for Australia. With just 30 seconds remaining, the Lions had one last chance to snatch victory and managed to create an overlap down the short-side, but some superb scrambling defence from veterans George Gregan and Eales foiled any thoughts of a last-gasp victory, and the Wallabies had a 2-1 series victory, their first against the British and Irish Lions since 1930.