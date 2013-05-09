Kurtley Beale stood down ... AGAIN

Troubled Wallabies star Kurtley Beale's hopes of winning selection against the British and Irish Lions are in tatters after being stood down again.

Beale's future at the Melbourne Rebels also appears shaky after he was sanctioned for going out drinking, breaking a condition of his return from suspension.

Last Friday night the 24-year-old Beale returned from a month-long suspension for an alcohol-fuelled incident in South Africa in which he struck two teammates.

He came off the bench early in the second half and almost sparked a come-from-behind upset win over the Crusaders.

Beale is understood to have gone out with some teammates last Saturday night and drank alcohol.

He confessed his actions to the club and has been stood down for the Rebels match against the Blues in Auckland on Saturday and more discussions are planned with the Australian Rugby Union about his immediate future.

Beale also missed an appointment with a psychologist, which was part of his on-going treatment program.

Rebels coach Damien Hill said on Friday it was disappointing for both Beale and the team, who are flying to Auckland to face the Blues on Saturday.

"You can't shy away from the fact that he is one of the best footballers in the country," Hill said.

"It's just unfortunate that the behavioural side is interfering with that at the moment.

"It's really disappointing."

Hill said Beale was very remorseful and felt he'd let his teammates and himself down.

The coach said it was too early to tell if Beale would play for the Rebels again.

"It's probably too early to comment on that.

"Everybody wants a fit and healthy Kurtley on and off the field so he can perform.

"It's a work in progress and there's a lot more to be done."

Beale spent his ban training in Sydney under the ARU and returned in peak form.

Against the Crusaders he looked fit and fast and scored a superb solo try, marking him as a certainty to again win Wallabies selection.