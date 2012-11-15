Retired Wallabies legend David Campese has lashed out at coach Robbie Deans, saying that the New Zealander has destroyed Australian rugby.

Deans 'destroyed' Australian rugby: Campese

Speaking to Fairfax Media Campese accussed Deans of letting the Wallabies' skill set drop so low that the national side couldn't even pass and catch the ball properly anymore.



"Deans has destroyed Australian rugby and I want him to go," Campese said.

"We've got a team at the moment that can't catch and can't pass. Wallaby teams in the past were never like this. Anyone who knows anything about Australian rugby knows what it's famous for - loops, angles, switches, counter-attack, creative play. Where's all that gone? We can't even pass properly."

The Wallabies attack has certainly dwindled in 2012 with the team crossing the chalk just twelve times in as many matches.

Campese who scored 315 points for the Wallabies during his career had very little positive to say about Deans, going on to accuse him of playing politics with the players and questioned the need for a foreign coach.

"The try rate is disgusting. You've got guys in the team who can't pass from left to right. And these are supposed to be international players," Campese said.

"As for Deans, I just don't know why we had to go and get a foreign coach when we've won two World Cups with our own coaches. Look at how Matt Giteau's been treated. He's sitting down there, playing in Toulon, 92 caps, finished with Test rugby, and all because the coach doesn't like him. It's an ego trip."

"Just look at the body language of the players, they're not having fun, not enjoying themselves at all. There are lots of problems within the team."

Ravaged by injury, the Wallabies have missed the services of key players, David Pocock, James O'Connor, James Horwill and Digby Ioane in recent matches, but Campese was accepting no excuses.

"I know there are injuries but even so. There are no big names there, no one to set the stadium alight. There's something missing. There's no fear factor about the Wallabies any more. And that's a sad state of affairs," Campese said.

"You've got to go out and get people to want to come and watch you play. Ain't happening with us, mate. The skill factor is so poor at the moment. Look at Pat McCabe in the centre. He's not a good passer and he's tipped to be the next captain."

With the Wallabies set to face England this weekend, another poor performance might see Deans face the chopping block, though Campese has mixed feelings on the issue.

"I don't want the boys to lose. I played for Australia and it's clearly hard to go against them, especially when it's against the Poms. But if Australia win, Deans stays. I just want him to go. He's the worst thing that has ever happened to Australian rugby."