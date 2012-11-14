Coral Coast Sevens kicks off with Jonah Lomu

With a berth into the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sevens Rugby is moving out of the shadows and into the spotlight.

Over the next three days, 24 men's and eight women's teams will be showcasing their talents fighting for the illustrious i-Wau trophy in Fiji.

Legendary rugby player Jonah Lomu is serving as ambassador of the Coral Coast Sevens tournament.

"The motto for this tournament – 'discover the passion' – says exactly what Fiji Sevens is all about," Lomu said.

“This event is the start of something amazing and one the world of sevens really needs and I can see it getting stronger every year.

“I believe it won’t be long until we see Fiji back hosting the IRB circuit and this sport of rugby sevens will be the game to watch at the Olympic Games.

“The hardest tournament to win is one in Fiji as all the teams, not just the national team are so hard.”

Lomu won't be the only recognisable name at the tournament.

Ben Gollings, a former star from England, will be joining the Seattle based Serevi Selects who will be taking on the Suva based Police in Pool F.

Matches will commence on November 15 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the Coral Coast, with a champion crowned on November 17.

Pools:

A: Wardens Gold, Sunnybank, Red Rock II, Naviti

B: Aussie Thunderbolts, Auckland Marist, Sigatoka River Safari Navosa, Hideaway Hurricanes

C: Tonga Aoniu, Daveta, Pacific Warriors, Warwick

D: Westfield Barbarians, Wardens Green, Navy, MRDC Black Pearls

E: Red Rock, Hydro, Nabua, Dritabua

F: Serevi Select, Police, Lomaiviti Barbarians, Outrigger

Women's

G: Aussie Pearls, Pacific Two Blues, Lady Babas, Sunnybank

H: Marist Seahawks, Sydney University, Auckland Marist, Striders

For more information on the tournament, check out the official site: http://www.fijiscoralcoastsevens.com/