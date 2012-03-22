Reds turn to talented red-head

The Queensland Reds have turned to little-known Dallan Murphy to fill the flyhalf void.

The red-headed 23-year-old has played just two minutes of Super Rugby at fullback before but his coach Ewen McKenzie has big raps on him.

"Dallan is probably our next-best ball-player outside Quade Cooper," Reds coach Ewen McKenzie told The Courier Mail from Pretoria last night.

"He does play flyhalf regularly and he's been around the squad for some time now to know the calls. That all weighs into selection."

Injuries to McKenzie's first three choices Quade Cooper, Ben Lucas and Mike Harris have forced his hand.

The Reds' flyhalf crisis has not been helped with the four-game suspension to International centre Digby Ioane.

Murphy's brother and former Australian Sevens representative Damon has big raps on his younger sibling.

"Dallan will do just fine. He's done a lot of extra work on his skills from tackling to goalkicking to become a better footballer," he said.

"As kids, Dallan was always the smallest but he never shied away from playing tackle or touch in our backyard games with kids three or four years older."

Queensland: Rod Davies, Dom Shipperley, Jono Lance, Ben Tapuai, Luke Morahan, Dallan Murphy, Will Genia, Jake Schatz, Beau Robinson, Scott Higginbotham, James Horwill (capt), Rob Simmons, Greg Holmes, Saia Faingaa, Ben Daley. Interchange: James Hanson, James Slipper, Radike Samo, Van Humphries, Liam Gill, Nick Frisby, Nathan Eyres-Brown.