Sonny Bill Williams' new relationship leaves broken hearts

Kiwi rugby union star Sonny Bill Williams is in the social media bad books after being accused of stealing a young hockey star's girlfriend.

Under 21 New Zealand rep, Dwayne Rowsell, was dating Jaime Ridge until the Rugby World Cup winner swooped in on the daughter of rugby union international Matthew Ridge.

Rowsell's father told the New Zealand Herald that his son was hurting over the loss.

"He is pretty cut up at this stage. There is probably not a girl in the country that wouldn't go for Sonny Bill. But things change, for right or wrong. You just hope people won't get upset along the way." Rowsell said.

"She came up here and is a lovely young kid, a wonderful kid. She cooked some beautiful food, we went out boating, she fitted in like a daughter."

Rowsell's brother-in-law and Black Sticks player Phil Burrows vented his frustration on Twitter.

"@SonnyBWilliams #stolemybrosgirl #cold," he tweeted.

Sonny Bill Williams has been linked with the Sydney Roosters and a deal could see him return to the NRL in 2013.