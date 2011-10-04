Tindall's blonde an old flame living in Sydney

The mystery blonde who audaciously flirted with England rugby captain, Mike Tindall, has been revealed as a Sydneysider by the Daily Mail.

Tindall's blonde seen in sydney

Jessica Palmer, 29, was also revealed by the newspaper to have dated Tindall in the past.

Family and friends of Palmer confirmed she was Tindall's last serious girlfriend before he met and married the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips.

Palmer (pictured, Daily Mail) and Tindall first met when she was a student studying law at Leeds University and he lived in the West Yorkshire area.

Palmer would be considered a friend of the married couple but it is unknown if Phillips knew the depth of their previous relationship.

Palmer's grandmother, Joan Turton, of Somerset told the Mail her daughter Yvonne and son-in-law Roger had left their house in England to comfort Palmer at her home in Sydney.

"She is very upset."

Phillips jetted to New Zealand to meet with Tindall following his booze-fuelled night out with his teammates and Palmer in Dunedin.

Since Phillips returned home, it has emerged that the pair had gone to a second bar where Palmer was seen kissing the drunken star.

Witnesses report, however, that a very drunk Tindall did not attempt to return the kisses and returned to his hotel room shortly afterwards alone.

England behaviour condemned

Former England star Jeremy Guscott appearing on the BBC this week condemned the ill-discipline of the England World Cup squad in New Zealand.

This after Tindall's diastrous night out and three other players being forced to apologise to a female hotel employee for harassment.

"You're representing your country, you've got the hopes and dreams of millions of rugby supporters back home and all they're hearing is stories of messing about and drinking," said Guscott.

"It's completely unacceptable.

"It is beyond belief, to tell you the truth, it is staggering."