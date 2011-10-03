England star Mike Tindall's bar-room night out with a blonde has taken a new twist after he admitted he lied about going to a second bar with the woman.

Tindall bar-night booze up takes a twist

Royal wife Zara Phillips is sure to give her husband the once over as he revealed he had gone to a second pub with the mysterious blonde, The Sun reported.

New CCTV video released by the second bar in the incident, Cowboys, appears to show Tindall kissing the blonde before leaving together at nearly 3am, although Tindall did get into a taxi alone.

Tindall's PR tried to cover up for the England captain, but the new images seem to prove that his night didn't end after leaving Queenstown's Altitude bar.

Tindall had previously insisted that he had gone straight back to his hotel after leaving the first pub, but apologised when the video caught out his lie.

The incident first came to light when CCTV video from Altitude seemed to show Tindall burying his face into the chest of the unknown blonde woman.

Now Tindall will have to face the wrath of his new wife, who recently flew in to New Zealand.

England manager Martin Johnson admitted that Tindall's recollection of events with the woman in Queenstown "was inaccurate" and England have also apologised for an incident at the team's hotel in Dunedin.

"His recollection on his whereabouts that night was inaccurate and he has issued a statement apologising. He did not mean to mislead anybody," Johnson said.

"The statement said he was inaccurate in his recollection as to his specific whereabouts. He did not mean to mislead anyone or orchestrate a cover-up. It was just an error on his behalf. He got his recollection of the evening wrong."