Ronaldo continues bizarre Instagram posts trend with near-naked hotel shot!

Cristiano Ronaldo has uploaded yet another bizarre photo to Instagram, continuing a recent trend!

The Real Madrid superstar courted some controversy on Tuesday with a snap of himself and close friend Jose Semedo posing in a swimming pool together, with the caption "perfect match, black and white chocolate".

And Ronaldo has now mystified his followers even more, by posting a picture of himself topless, seemingly in a hotel corridor, with the caption "a bit to much exposure" (sic).

Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself and his son, Ronaldo Jr., with the two newest additions to his family.

The Portugal international confirmed the birth of twins via a surrogate last week, and he soon introduced them to their big brother, leading to a sweet Instagram snap.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Real this summer, but it remains to be seen if he will be willing to uproot his young family.

The 32-year-old was accused of tax evasion by Spanish authorities in June, leading to some reports claiming he wants to leave Real as a result.