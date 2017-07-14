Roma ready to make €35m offer for wantaway Mahrez

Roma are preparing to make an initial offer of around €35 million (£30.7m) for Leicester City's wantaway winger Riyad Mahrez, Goal understands.

The Algeria international has made clear his desire to leave the King Power Stadium this summer after their disappointing 12th-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The Foxes value the former PFA Player of the Year at closer to €55m (£48.2m), though should Mahrez himself make it clear he would like to move to Stadio Olimpico he would likely be allowed to leave.

Roma's new sporting director, Monchi, has already contacted the player's agent in the hope he could be tempted to move to Serie A with the promise of Champions League football on offer.

He would likely be utilised as a replacement for Mohamed Salah following his move to Liverpool was completed in June.

Mahrez himself would, at present, prefer a move to Barcelona or Arsenal after both clubs were linked with him during the summer of 2016.

There are roadblocks to both those destinations, however, with Arsenal preferring to sign Monaco's Thomas Lemar if they can tempt the Ligue 1 champions to sell while Barca have re-signed Gerard Deulofeu from Everton already this summer.

Some reports have suggested the Gunners could turn to Mahrez if they are indeed unable to bring in Lemar, but as things stand they are not ready to admit defeat.

Monaco, meanwhile, had initially been interested in Mahrez this summer but were not willing to meet Leicester's valuation.