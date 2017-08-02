Federer enjoys romantic getaway - with Wimbledon trophy

Roger Federer is enjoying some well-deserved time off ahead of the US Open, heading home to Switzerland with his family, and one extra addition.

The Swiss great won a record eighth Wimbledon crown last month, taking his grand slam tally to an all-time best 19.

BIG SHOT AT NO.1: Federer changes usual US Open preparations

As he gears up for the American hard-court season, Federer is enjoying some much-needed rest and rehabilitation with his family.

Federer and his Wimbledon trophy. Image: Getty More

Federer was back in his native Switzerland earlier this week, taking in the beautiful scenery and posting some holiday snaps to his social media accounts.

And while we're sure his little family were right by his side, the only other person to appear in his photos is Arthur - the Wimbledon trophy he recently renamed.

He first posted a photo of the trophy in front of a some picturesque mountains and Lake Zurich.

He also appeared in a photo alongside the trophy while sitting on a bench with the words "Tennis is our love" carved into it.

Federer's special new name for the Wimbledon trophy is actually a nod to a previous winner at the All England Club.

He has clearly been thinking about his record-breaking numbers, and posted the following photo on Twitter on Sunday.

Nice having Arthur 🏆at the dinner table pic.twitter.com/WmQuvhpBeb — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 29, 2017

"Nice having Arthur at the dinner table," he wrote, alongside a photo of the Wimbledon men's trophy.

The tweet caught the attention of a number of his nearly 8 million followers, with many wondering where the name Arthur came from.

He's named after Arthur Gore, who won @wimbledon in (19)0(8)! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 29, 2017

"He's named after Arthur Gore, who won wimbledon in (19)0(8)!" Federer posted shortly after.

Federer put his total grand slams (19) with his Wimbledon titles (8) and re-named the trophy after the man who won it in 1908.

Federer has played down his chances of winning a 20th grand slam title at next month's US Open.

"That would be a joke, if I won three slams this year out of nowhere," Federer told CNN recently.

"I know if I stay in shape there are chances for me to do well at the US Open, but to win it? Yeah, at some stage I almost feel like I have to be realistic.

"I am not 25 anymore. I'm not sure I can win three slams in one year.

"Winning two is already pretty crazy and plenty good enough for me."