Rivers United's Sakin targets victory over MFM

Bolaji Sakin insists he is taking Rivers United's home encounter to MFM with the intention of winning.

Relegation-threatened Pride of Rivers have struggled for form in the Nigeria Professional Football League this term.

Stanley Eguma's men are 18th with 33 points from 25 matches in the topflight log.

The Port Harcourt outfit will entertain the Olukoya Boys in a rescheduled NPFL battle on Wednesday and Sakin is keen to see his team record a win at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

"We’re not interested in a draw. We have beaten them before, Wednesday's encounter won't be an exception at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium. We won't settle for less,'' Sakin told Goal.

''On an individual basis, one against one, we are better than MFM, but they are good too. We will approach the match with the aim of picking three points.

"The match will be a unique encounter, as games against Lagos sides always brings out the required flavour."