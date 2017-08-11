Reggie Wayne says these receivers should be next in the Hall of Fame

There were no wide receivers in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Marvin Harrison was the lone receiver in last year’s class and is one of just four receivers inducted since Jerry Rice was enshrined in 2010.

Harrison’s former Colts teammate Reggie Wayne thinks there could be multiple receivers in next year’s class and identified the four he thinks should be inducted into the Hall.

Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Isaac Bruce and Hines Ware are all deserving of busts in Canton, Wayne said Thursday during an NFL Network conference call.

“Those four guys right there, they jump out at me,” Wayne said. “They are just patiently waiting for their names to be called.”

Moss, who will be eligible for the first time next year, is a slam dunk. He ranks third all-time in receiving yards with 15,292 on 982 receptions. His 156 touchdowns are the second-most in NFL history.

Owens has been passed over the last two years despite ranking eighth in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in touchdowns (153).

If Owens and Moss enter the Hall next year, then it would be the first time multiple receivers were inducted in the same Hall class.

After watching Marshall Faulk go into the Hall in 2011, Orlando Pace last year and Kurt Warner this year, Bruce should be the next player from the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams to be enshrined in Canton.

He is 13th all time with 1,024 receptions, but his 15,208 receiving yards rank fourth. He also found the end zone 91 times, good for 12th all time.

Ward caught 1,000 passes over his career, good for 14th in league history. His 12,083 receiving yards rank 23rd and his 85 touchdowns tie him with Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Paul Warfield for 15th all time.

Of the top 15 players in receiving touchdowns, Moss, Owens, Bruce and Ward will be the only eligible players next year not already in the Hall of Fame. Active players Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Gates are also among the top 15 in receiving touchdowns.

Wayne was asked by Omnisport to name five Hall-worthy wideouts, but struggled to come up with a fifth name. Former Broncos running back Terrell Davis said before his induction last weekend that former Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe deserves consideration despite a seven-year career cut short by a neck injury.

Sharpe had 94 receptions for 1,119 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns in 1994, his final season. His 595 career receptions are more than Hall of Fame receivers Fred Biletnikoff, who had 589 catches in 14 seasons, Alworth (542 catches in 11 years) and John Stallworth (537 receptions in 14 seasons).

"Certainly, Sterling Sharpe’s name should be mentioned with the Hall of Fame, and a lot of people believe before Sterling got hurt — if he didn’t get hurt, this man would have been probably one of the greatest wide receivers to have played the game, and I agree with that," Davis said last month. "I’m always going to root for the guys whose careers are probably taking a knock because they didn’t play long enough, because I know how that feels."





As for Wayne, he is 10th all time with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and his 82 touchdowns tie him with Brandon Marshall and Anquan Boldin for 23rd in NFL history.

He also will likely get a call to Canton after he becomes eligible in 2020.