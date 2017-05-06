Red Sox ace Chris Sale avoids suspension for pitching behind Manny Machado

Chris Sale struck out at least 10 batters for the seventh time in seven games in Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay.

MLB has decided not to suspend Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale for throwing a 98-mph fastball behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, ESPN.com reports.

The pitch from Sale was low, around Machado’s knees, certainly a factor in MLB’s decision.

But the incident was one of many in the feud between the Red Sox and Orioles that began April 21 in Baltimore, when Machado slid into Boston’s Dustin Pedroia, causing the star second baseman to miss the Red Sox’s next three games.

Two days after Machado's questionable slide, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a 90-mph pitch behind Machado's head. Barnes was served a four-game suspension for the act.

Then, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts on Monday was hit by a pitch from the Orioles’ Dylan Bundy.

Machado was angered by Sale’s pitch, opining in a profanity-laced rant that Barnes’ pitch should have sufficed as retaliation for taking out Pedroia.

"I mean, if you're going to f---ing hit me, hit me,” Machado said. “Go ahead. F---ing hit me. Don't let this s--- keep lingering, f---ing around and keep trying to hit people. It's f---ing bulls---."

The Red Sox/Orioles dispute, which Baltimore center fielder Adam Jones said also included a Boston fan calling him the n-word, escalated to the point of prompting the involvement of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

“I felt it was different than the normal I-hit-your-guy, you-hit-my-guy,” Manfred told ESPN on Friday (via Yahoo! Sports). “As a matter of fact, it persisted so long it was hard to trace back who had hit who when and whose turn it was.

“There was at least one pitch that was of grave concern to us, a second one that was of serious concern. We just didn’t want to see it go any further.”

The next meeting between the teams is scheduled for June 1 in Baltimore.