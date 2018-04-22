Ramsey: Arsenal owe Wenger the perfect finale

Arsene Wenger's decision to leave Arsenal has been tough to take for the Gunners, who owe the Frenchman a lot, claims Aaron Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey believes Arsenal owe it to Arsene Wenger to end the season on a high after the Frenchman's farewell matches began in style with a 4-1 win over West Ham.

Arsenal announced on Friday that Wenger's 22-year stint as manager will come to an end at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, for long spells of Sunday's clash at Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were second best - Marko Arnautovic cancelling out Nacho Monreal's opener to put West Ham deservedly level.

That changed when Ramsey's cross evaded Declan Rice and Joe Hart to find the net in the 82nd minute, before Alexandre Lacazette scored a quickfire double to set them up strongly for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Another positive result is the target for the Gunners, with the Welshman insisting they are determined to cap Wenger's extraordinary tenure with Europa League glory.

"Obviously it's really tough to take for the group of lads. He's believed in us, backed us and given us all these opportunities over the years," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"Especially for me, he brought me here as a 17-year-old so I owe him a lot.

"He deserves everything he gets, all the plaudits and the recognition and hopefully we can finish off the season on a high for him.

"We're not thinking about who's coming in next, it's more about doing it for him. We want to win every game and finish off with the cup, so hopefully we can give him the perfect send-off."