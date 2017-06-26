Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion

Mino Raiola said teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma will meet with AC Milan following the European Under-21 Championship as confusion reigned regarding his client.

Having indicated that he will not sign a renewal with a year remaining on his current deal, star goalkeeper Donnarumma suggested he would give contract negotiations another chance in an Instagram post on Sunday.

However, the 18-year-old — who reportedly has attracted interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United — then claimed his Instagram account was hacked before deleting the social media page .

The chaos continued on social media as outspoken agent Raiola used Twitter to try to clarify the situation.

"'Tweets' between me and Gigi are tweets of friendship," Raiola wrote.

"After Euros we'll meet Milan. Now Nazionale is important."

Donnarumma — who made his debut as a 16-year-old at San Siro — is on international duty at the U-21 Euros, where Italy face Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday.