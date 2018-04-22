Raiders to pick up WR Amari Cooper's fifth-year option, report says

The move will extend the wide receiver's contract with Oakland through the 2019 season.

It looks like Amari Cooper will be staying in Oakland for at least another year.

The Raiders will pick up the wide receiver's fifth-year contract option for 2019, ESPN reported, adding the deal will happen very soon.

The report doesn't come as much surprise as coach Jon Gruden told reporters in February that Cooper will be the "focal point" of the Raiders' offense.

"He'll be the focal point of our offense," Gruden said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "He has tremendous quickness. He's smart, versatile and he's a gamer. He likes the bright lights, and he'll be the headliner in our offense."

Cooper, selected by the Raiders as a 2015 first-round pick, had a breakout first two seasons. In his first year with the NFL, Cooper compiled 72 receptions for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. He followed up that performance with an even bigger season in 2016, tallying 83 catches for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns.

Cooper didn't have quite as strong of a 2017 campaign, though, as he missed two games to an ankle injury.