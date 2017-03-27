Raiders' Derek Carr conflicted by NFL approval of Las Vegas move

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he does not know how to feel following the announcement the team will move to Las Vegas.

NFL owners on Monday approved the proposal to leave the Bay Area for Vegas and a new $1.9billion domed stadium set to open in time for the 2020 season.

The Raiders are to play at least the next two seasons in Oakland and could play the 2019 campaign there before making the move to Nevada.

Drafted by the Raiders in the second round in 2014, Carr has spearheaded the team's renaissance, with Oakland reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season last term.

And he is conflicted about the Raiders plans to leave Oakland for a second time, having previously departed the area for Los Angeles in 1982 only to return in 1995.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Carr wrote: "As I sit here and see a vote that takes the Raiders to Las Vegas, I am overwhelmed with emotion.

"I don't know how we should feel. I feel the pain of our fans in Oakland. I also see the joy on the faces of our new fans in Las Vegas.

"As players, we will show up and give everything we have. We will compete and we will do our best to bring a championship to the entire Raider Nation.

"While I am from California and would have loved playing in Oakland my whole career, I understand the business side of the NFL. It affects us all."