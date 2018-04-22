Caulfield gallop ideal test for Super Cash

A trip to Caulfield for a gallop between races has Super Cash spot-on for a Group One assignment in Adelaide.

Super Cash is being aimed at the $1 million Sangster Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville on May 5, a race in which she finished 10th behind Secret Agenda last year.

Trainer Andrew Noblet has kept the mare fresh ahead of the Group One race for fillies and mares and she hasn't started since winning the Rubiton Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield in February.

Super Cash won a Cranbourne 800m-trial on April 3 and will travel to Adelaide on the Thursday before the Sangster.

Noblet didn't put the clock on Super Cash in Saturday's work-out on the course proper but was happy with what he saw.

"I wasn't worried about what time she ran, it was more about getting her out the back, having a sweat and getting on her toes," Noblet said.

"I didn't want to trial her again and it was a good in-between thing to do rather than just having a gallop.

"I think taking her to the races and seeing a bit of action will do her the world of good."

Caulfield-based Noblet said Super Cash, a rising six-year-old, could possibly head to Brisbane after her first-up run in Adelaide.

"She's a five-year-old going on six and if her form warrants she can race on," he said.

"The beauty with her is she's been lightly raced. She hasn't been driven into the ground every prep.

"The Goodwood (May 19) is probably too close, but we'll see how she goes on Saturday week and if she goes well, as I expect she will, we might go to Brisbane with her."