Fastnet Tempest scores for Lindsay Park

Imported galloped Fastnet Tempest has returned to the form he showed last spring with a narrow win at Caulfield.

Fastnet Tempest's win at Caulfield is his first in three starts after his transfer to Lindsay Park.

Arriving with the international gallopers for last year's Melbourne Cup carnival, Fastnet Tempest raced for English trainer William Haggas, winning at Flemington on the final day of Cup week.

Saturday's victory in the Listed Anniversary Vase (1400m) was his first in three starts following his transfer to Lindsay Park.

Ridden by Craig Williams, Fastent Tempest ($10) scored a half-head win over Rhythm To Spare ($26) with the $2.50 favourite Land Of Plenty a neck away third.

At his debut for Lindsay Park, Fastnet Tempest finished last behind Redkirk Warrior in the Newmarket Handicap before beginning slowly when ninth in the Group Three Victoria Handicap at Caulfield on March 31.

Co-trainer Ben Hayes said Fastnet Tempest had been threatening to pull out a run like he produced on Saturday.

"In the Newmarket, on the side he was on, nearly everything has come out and run really well that finished behind Redkirk Warrior," Hayes said.

"Catchy's come out and won a Group Two, Thronum's run really well and there's a couple of others as well, including this fella.

"His last start was a forget run and Craig made an early, decisive move that won him the race.

"It's just fantastic to get a win with him."