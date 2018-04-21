Top dog Tribal Wisdom bound for Brisbane

The Group One Stradbroke Handicap will be a focus for Tribal Wisdom after the gelding claimed the final race of the Sydney autumn carnival at Randwick.

The $1.5 million focal point of the Queensland winter carnival in June is a lofty goal after Tribal Wisdom defied a late charge from $2.30 favourite Osborne Bulls to win the Nathan's Famous Hotdogs Handicap (1400m).

Trainer Michael Moroney's racing manger said a trip to Brisbane was on the four-year-old's agenda after he hit the line a half a head clear of the in-form Godolphin gelding.

"The plan from here is hopefully to go up to Queensland and sneak him into the Stradbroke. He's a horse going places. He's racing very well," Anthony Feroce said.

"It was a great ride from Kerrin (McEvoy). It was pretty close at the end there. The second horse is very good."

McEvoy hugged the rail and knuckled down on the $7 chance while Osborne Bulls had too much ground to make up under Brenton Avdulla.

Feroce said a 5kg weight advantage on Osborne Bulls was crucial.

"We had the weight pull today, so he was very well placed by Mike," he said.

Savapinski ($9.50) was third, 1-1/4 lengths further back.