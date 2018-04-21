News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Top dog Tribal Wisdom bound for Brisbane

Chris Barclay
AAP /

The Group One Stradbroke Handicap will be a focus for Tribal Wisdom after the gelding claimed the final race of the Sydney autumn carnival at Randwick.

The $1.5 million focal point of the Queensland winter carnival in June is a lofty goal after Tribal Wisdom defied a late charge from $2.30 favourite Osborne Bulls to win the Nathan's Famous Hotdogs Handicap (1400m).

Trainer Michael Moroney's racing manger said a trip to Brisbane was on the four-year-old's agenda after he hit the line a half a head clear of the in-form Godolphin gelding.

"The plan from here is hopefully to go up to Queensland and sneak him into the Stradbroke. He's a horse going places. He's racing very well," Anthony Feroce said.

"It was a great ride from Kerrin (McEvoy). It was pretty close at the end there. The second horse is very good."

McEvoy hugged the rail and knuckled down on the $7 chance while Osborne Bulls had too much ground to make up under Brenton Avdulla.

Feroce said a 5kg weight advantage on Osborne Bulls was crucial.

"We had the weight pull today, so he was very well placed by Mike," he said.

Savapinski ($9.50) was third, 1-1/4 lengths further back.

Back To Top