Amanaat a non stater after fiery hearing

There were heated scenes in the stewards room before favourite Amanaat was declared a non runner in the Listed Ascot Handicap at Doomben.

Amanaat ($3.20) missed the start by six lengths and finished with the tailenders.

Jockey Bob El Issa, trainer Ben Currie and owner Tony Khoury applied for the horse to be declared a non runner.

El Issa said his horse was fractious in the barriers and two attendants had climbed in and taken its head.

"I didn't ask for them. They screwed his head down. I yelled out but the field jumped," El Issa said.

He said the horse had a serious jaw injury and had been injured on jumping.

At one stage a fired up El Issa called chief steward Allan Reardon "mate".

"I am not your mate. I am the chairman of stewards," Reardon said.

Both Currie and Khoury said in all fairness the horse had to be declared a non runner.

After taking evidence from the barrier staff and examining the race footage, the stewards agreed Amanaat had not received a fair start.

The horse was declared a non runner and all monies refunded.