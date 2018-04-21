Sam's Image upsets favourite at Caulfield

Trainer Peter Morgan realises he's about to undergo a harrowing time ahead but the win of Sam's Image at Caulfield will soften the blow.

Long-shot Sam's Image scored a win over the heavily backed favourite Nature Strip at Caulfield.

Sam's Image was a long-shot winner of Saturday's VOBIS Gold Dash (1100m), lowering the colours of hot favourite Nature Strip.

About 18 months ago, Morgan underwent an operation for prostrate cancer while more recently he had about 30cm of bowel removed.

"They've knocked that out as well," Morgan said.

"In about a week I have to go in for chemo, so I think that will knock me around a bit, but you can't knock us old pricks down."

Providing Luke Nolen with the second leg of a winning double, Sam's Image ($61) scored a half-length win over the heavily backed $1.65 favourite Nature Strip with Vainstream ($10) a length away third.

Morgan divulged post race he had a nice collect having supported Sam's Image at $71.

Sam's Image has proven a bogey horse for Nature Strip, having also lowered his colours previously at Moonee Valley last October.

"He's always been a bit immature with his back and he's constantly been getting treatment but I thought I had him pretty right today," Morgan said.

"I was a bit frightened of the second horse and even though he's beaten him twice, he probably shouldn't have."

While disappointed with the defeat of Nature Strip, jockey Craig Williams was looking at the bigger picture.

Plans are for Nature Strip to head to Adelaide for the Euclase Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville on May 5.

"You'd like to win every race," Williams said.

"We didn't win the battle today but with the experience today we might be able to win the war."