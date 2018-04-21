Trapeze Artist claims the All Aged Stakes

Bert Vieira joked he hasn't slept for two months, but a decision on Trapeze Artist's future is now imminent after the colt completed a stunning Group One double at Randwick.

There's a big decision on the future of Trapeze Artist (right) after winning the All Aged Stakes.

The TJ Smith Stakes winner provided a fitting finale to the Sydney autumn carnival by adding the All Aged Stakes (1400m) to his impressive record.

Vieira, the managing owner, now has to weigh up the merits of the $13 million Everest and a possible trip to Royal Ascot against the riches already on offer should Trapeze Artist head to stud.

"I have no idea, honestly," he said.

"Obviously I've had a lot of offers. I will make some firm decision on Monday, and hopefully we will make the right decision for him."

Trainer Gerald Ryan and jockey Tye Angland hope the Snitzel three-year-old races on and Vieira, who said the stud loomed after the TJ Smith triumph, offered the duo a glimmer of hope.

"I would love to race him in The Everest, to be honest. It is exciting," he said.

"If I did that it means I can't breed him this season, I'll have to race a few more Group Ones and then maybe take him to Ascot and breed him next year. That's my option."

Quizzed about his gut feel, Vieira replied: "Butterflies, my gut is churning at the moment.

"Watching him up the straight, the last hundred he had it, he lost, and he's got it."

The $2.30 favourite spirit nabbed Le Romain ($11) late to win by a head while Showtime ($17) was 1-1/2 lengths third.

Ryan was also anxious for a decision after watching Trapeze Artist eclipse Paratroopers 2006 race record of 1:21.54 with a time of 1:20.33 .

"I've done my job, he's won his three Group Ones this season," he said.

Ryan was aware there were some doubt Trapeze Artist - who also claimed the Group One Golden Rose last spring - could back-up from the TJ Smith, but his faith never wavered.

"He's run a track record, he's beaten Le Romain who's had more improvement in him coming off the TJ than my boy probably did.

"He got the job done. Onwards and upwards, hopefully."

Ryan had Deploy in the inaugural Everest for Chris Waller Racing's slot and would love Trapeze Artist to line up in the world's richest race on turf in October.

"That would be sensational, but there's a lot of dollars involved," he said.

"He could be on the top of the world as a four-year-old. I just hope we get a chance to show it."

Vieira had the last word before the presentation.

"It's a great position to be in, but very stressful. This is about two months with no sleep. I'll get some sleep soon."