Moss Trip sneaks JHB Carr Stakes in photo

Kerrin McEvoy heaved a sigh of relief after Moss Trip recovered from a shonky beginning to nose out Dyslexic in a titanic climax to the Group Three JHB Carr Stakes at Randwick.

Moss Trip (right) manged to win in a photo finish at Randwick after missing the start.

The three-year-old filly fluffed the start of the 1400m trip but recovered to storm home late for trainers Peter and Paul Snowden, who now plan to take her to Brisbane.

While a bold fifth in the Group One Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on March 3 gave Peter Snowden confidence when Moss Trip dropped back in grade, he was also worried after the barriers opened.

"I was blowing up at the start thinking she'd lost her chance there but to her credit on a day where it's very hard to come from the back, to run the time she did, she's done amazing," he said.

Moss Trip ($8.50) scorched home out wide to nail the Hawkes Racing-trained Dyslexic ($8) while Godolphin's Manicure ($5) was three-quarters of a length third.

The Surround Stakes was intended to cap her campaign as Snowden opted for a freshen up.

"Her form has been fantastic for quite a while, that Surround run was just amazing," he said.

The Group Three Fred Best Classic (1350m) is the likely goal at Doomben on May 20.

Owned by Triple Crown Syndications, connections were in awe when Moss Trip's win was confirmed by a photo finish.

"This bloke here (Peter Snowden) has the best vision in Australian racing," said part-owner and Ten Network weatherman Tim Bailey.

"His vision and planning is second to none."

McEvoy was grateful after he had to revise his race strategy when Moss Trip was slow to launch.

"I'm thankful she was able to get the job done after bungling the start," he said.

"I was worried because we were too far back but she was able to let go to get me out of trouble," he said.

"Full credit to the horse because she done it the very hard way."

McEvoy also credited a strong tempo for helping Moss Trip get out of strife.

"They rolled at a nice tempo which helped me and I thought I'd held on, I thought I held the bob up."