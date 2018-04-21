Waller provides staying race trifecta

Premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller continued his domination of Brisbane middle distance races when he again provided the trifecta in the Open Handicap (2200m) at Doomben.

Chris Waller has continued his domination of Brisbane middle distance races with Xebec at Doomben.

Jockey Jeff Lloyd was able to dictate the pace with Xebec ($2.90) leading all of the way to beat Exoteric ($3.90) by 1-1/4 lengths with four lengths to Irish Optimism ($4.20) in third place.

Waller decided to target staying races when he opened a Queensland stable at the Gold Coast in August.

It has certainly proved a winning move as Xebec was his 27th metropolitan winners this season and 80 per cent of them have been in staying races.

Waller has provided the trifecta two times and the quinella a further five timed in staying races this season.

His Queensland stable manager Paul Shailer said things had worked out well for the stable this season and there were another dozen horses coming for the winter carnival.

"They are all picking prize money and that is the best thing for the owners. And we have been lucky enough to have some top riders such as Jeff (Lloyd) riding for us," he said.

"These three will be going around again in a fortnight and will again be hard to beat."