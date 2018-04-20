Winx to enjoy well-earned rest

Champion Winx has headed for some well-earned paddock rest following her second victory in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Champion Winx heads off for a well-earned rest after a record-breaking campaign.

The mare had three runs during the autumn for three Group One wins to take her tally to 18, a recognised world record.

She also stretched her winning streak to 25 in last Saturday's Queen Elizabeth, matching the unbeaten Black Caviar's career total.

And like Black Caviar, she will be named Australia's Horse of the Year for the third successive time for a season which included a third Cox Plate, equal to Kingston Town.

After a few weeks of down-time, Winx will be brought back into light work before her trainer Chris Waller and owners Peter Tighe, Debbie Kepitis and Richard Treweeke decide on a spring campaign.

If she comes back as well as they hope, the newly upgraded and re-named Warwick Stakes, now the Group One Winx Stakes (1400m) on August 18 is a realistic starting point for the spring.