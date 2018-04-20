News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Charlie Boy back for another winter

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Rejuvenated veteran Charlie Boy can earn himself another chance at the winter carnival when he resumes at Doomben.

Charlie Boy was a regular in the winter carnival when trained in Sydney by Peter and Paul Snowden.

His six carnival starts for the Snowdens in 2015 and 2016 yielded a win in the Group Three BRC Sprint and a second and a third in the Doomben 10,000.

Charlie Boy lost some form and was switched to Tony Gollan at Eagle Farm before he was a late starter to the carnival last year, running second at Doomben in July.

At his fourth start for Gollan he won at Ipswich and was then sent for a spell.

Charlie Boy will be having his first since that win when he runs in the Listed Ascot Handicap (1200m) on Saturday.

Gollan is taking a cautious approach with Charlie Boy but isn't ruling out the seven-year-old tackling some of the better races.

"He has had his share of problems but he trialled solidly and if you look he has a good first-up record. If he gets through Saturday we will look at some of the lower tier stakes races for him," Gollan said.

"I won't totally rule out a race like the Stradbroke but if will be up to him."

