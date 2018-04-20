Caricature on trial for Adelaide campaign

New Zealand trainer Tony Pike has pencilled in an Adelaide campaign for Caricature depending on how she performs in a Listed race at Riccarton.

The filly finished fourth in the New Zealand Oaks won by Savvy Coup who was a creditable fifth in last Saturday's Australian Oaks at Randwick.

Caricature will run in Saturday's Listed New Zealand Bloodstock Warstep Stakes (2000m) with Pike eyeing the Group One Australasian Oaks (2000m) at Morphettville on May 5 and the Group Three South Australian Fillies Classic (2500m) a fortnight later.

"She has got to win or be very unlucky on Saturday to go over," Pike told NZ Racing Desk.

"This is a drop in class from the Oaks and if she runs up to her effort in that she should be hard to beat.

"She has continued to improve and she needs to if she is to be competitive in the Oaks over there."