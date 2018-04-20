Pennino to boost Tiffani Brooker's career

Tiffani Brooker can get a boost to her senior riding career when she is reunited with promising two-year-old Pennino at Doomben.

Brooker won last season's metropolitan apprentices title and was again leading when she completed her time at the end of January.

Her senior career stalled when she was knocked out after a horse collapsed under her in a race at the Sunshine Coast in mid-February.

Brooker has been back riding in good form for several weeks but a headline horse would help build her momentum.

Pennino could be just that horse as she was one of the finds of the Queensland summer with two impressive wins at the Sunshine Coast.

The filly was unlucky when second at her first start but then won her maiden by five lengths.

Pennino earmarked herself as a winter carnival horse when she beat a classy field in the $125,000 Caloundra Classic on January 27.

Brooker rode Pennino in all three races and trainer Darryl Hansen was quick to book her for Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1050m) at Doomben.

Hansen said Brooker knew Pennino well and the filly went well for her and he was the filly would measure up to the Group Two BRC Sires' Produce and Group One J J Atkins Stakes.

"Pennino is by Easy Rocking out of Alpha Girl making her a full sister to Balboa Rocks who I trained," Hansen said.

"I had a good opinion of Balboa Rocks and he won at 1600 metres so that should be a good guide.