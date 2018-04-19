Moss Trip on trial for Queensland trip

Moss Trip's unplaced but encouraging showing in the Group One Surround Stakes has convinced Peter Snowden to give the filly a chance to race on in Queensland.

Trainer Peter Snowden will consider a Brisbane trip for Moss Trip after she races at Randwick.

The trainer originally thought the three-year-old filly would head for a spell after the Surround Stakes at Randwick on March 3, but instead opted for a let-up leading into Saturday's Group Three J H B Carr Stakes (1400m) at the same venue.

"She ran a super race in the Surround after she'd been in work for quite a while. That was her grand final. We'd been waiting for that run all the way along," Snowden said.

Her fifth, 1-1/2 lengths from the winner Shoals prompted a re-think.

"She went so well I thought the James Carr is the perfect race for her," Snowden said.

He gave Moss Trip five days off and she returned to work before a barrier trial at Gosford on April 9 switched her back into race mode.

"She's in good order to run well and she may go to Brisbane," Snowden said.

Moss Trip was a $6 chance on the third line of betting with the TAB on Thursday behind the Gerald Ryan-trained Problem Solver ($5) and $4 favourite So Far Sokool from Archie Alexander's Ballarat stable.

Snowden said The Pinnacle, a last-start winner of the Group Three Epona Stakes on March 24, could also head north regardless of whether the first emergency for the Group Three JRA Plate (2000m) makes the field.

"She's in the same boat. She was wound up for the Epona and when you win as well as that you think 'is there something else for her?'," Snowden said.

Snowden and his son Paul also saddle up Temprado in the Group Three Frank Packer Plate (2000m).

Temprado has had six starts this preparation and will attempt to extend his winning sequence to three after back-to-back wins at Kembla Grange.

"It's a big jump for him but it's surprised me that he's come this far in a short space of time," Snowden said.