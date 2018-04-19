News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
All Aged Stakes facts

AAP /

ALL AGED STAKES

1400m, $600,000, weight-for-age

HISTORY

* Before 2004 run over 1600m

* First run in 1866 when won by Falcon

* Outstanding winners include: Tim Whiffler (1870-71), Carbine (1889-90), Wakeful (1902), Chatham (1934), Peter Pan (1935), Ajax (1938-39-40), Bernborough (1946), San Domenico (1952), Tulloch (1958), Lord (1959), Sky High (1961), Wenona Girl (1964), Tobin Bronze (1967), Emancipation (1984), Rough Habit (1992-93), Sunline (2000, 2002), English (2016)

TALKING POINTS

* Three-year-old Trapeze Artist is favourite after winning the TJ Smith Stakes.

* Gai Waterhouse has won the race five times but does not have a runner this year.

* The Kris Lees-trained Le Romain will be trying to go one better than 2017 when second to Tivaci.

KEY COMMENTS

* "He has come out of the TJ Smith really well. Bert (owner Vieira) has told me the Everest is the plan but we have the All Aged first" - Trapeze Artist's trainer Gerald Ryan

* "He's a class horse. This isn't his best trip but he's run very well over this trip before. I expect him to make his presence felt" - Hartnell's jockey Hugh Bowman

* We have had it in our minds on previous occasions. Now is definitely the time to try it,. He's showing signs that he's racing more like a 1400-metre horse" - Fell Swoop's trainer Matt Dale

* "Three-year-olds can have a good record against the older horses at this time of year but obviously he's got to make that jump in class. I think he's got the makings of a nice class horse and this will tell us a bit more about him" - Muraqeeb's jockey Damien Oliver

