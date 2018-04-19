Blazing Issue unknown Champagne factor

Greg Hickman has an opportunity to emulate El Dorado Dreaming's shock victory in the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes with recent arrival Blazing Issue.

El Dorado Dreaming produced an upset when she nabbed Golden Slipper runner-up Oohood in the Group One Sires' Produce Stakes last Saturday week.

Blazing Issue, who was transferred to Hickman's Warwick Farm stable a week ago, will make a significant step up from races in western NSW for a feature of the Sydney autumn carnival finale at Randwick.

The two-year-old gelding broke his maiden on debut for Scone trainer Brett Cavanough and was then fourth in the Wellington Boot before being sent to Sydney.

He will now start in Saturday's Group One Champagne Stakes (1600m).

Although listed at $81 with the TAB on Thursday, Hickman noted El Dorado Dreaming was the same odds as when the Ben Smith-trained filly produced her boilover.

"Even though he's going to be 100-1, they're all two-year-olds and we don't know how good this bloke is," Hickman said.

"It's a lot to expect from him to go from a maiden to a Group One but El Dorado Dreaming's done it."

Hickman has caused Group One Upsets in the past with Royal Purler ($31) in the 2002 Flight Stakes and Mirjulisa Lass ($51) in the 2011 Vinery Stud Stakes.

"This will be a feeling out process but he worked well on Tuesday and again this morning, the horse is in good order," he said.

Victoria-based duo Not A Single Cent and Seabrook remain joint $5.50 favourites although trainer Mick Price has concerns about the latter drawing barrier 12 in the field of 13.

Hawkes Racing is represented by Sires' Produce Stakes third placegetter Outrageous ($6) and last-start Group Three Schweppervescence winner, Irukandji ($11).

El Dorado Dreaming is much shorter this week at $9.