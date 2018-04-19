Don't Tell Mama set to stay at Doomben

A strong-finishing fourth in the Toowoomba Cup has trainer Tony Sears confident Don't Tell Mama can run a strong 2200 metres at her first attempt at the distance at Doomben.

Don't Tell Mama will be having her second middle distance start in the Aussie Scone Open Handicap on Saturday.

The mare's career has been restricted to races up to 1600m but Sears has always thought she would make a stayer.

She started at big odds at her first middle distance attempt in the Toowoomba Cup over 2000m after she failed at 1600m at Doomben at her previous start.

But Sears felt the Doomben run was no guide because it was a slowly run race on a day when front-runners were suited.

Sears said he felt Don't Tell Mama should have nearly won the Toowoomba Cup instead of finishing fourth to Morendi.

"The eventual winner Morendi whipped around us and put us in a pocket. By the time we got clear the leaders were off and gone," Sears said.

"She made up plenty of ground to get beaten 1-1/2 lengths. If she shouldn't have won, she should have finished a lot closer."

Sears believes there will be plenty of options in the winter for Don't Tell Mama if she passes her next test with the numbers of stayers in Brisbane at a low level.