Dettori lands Warrior ride at Royal Ascot

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes and the owner of Redkirk Warrior have called on the experience of Frankie Dettori for Royal Ascot.

Dettori will replace Regan Bayliss on Redkirk Warrior when the gelding runs in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on June 23.

Redkirk Warrior will be attempting to follow the wins of Choisir, Starspangledbanner and Black Caviar as Australian sprinters to have won the race.

Bayliss has won the past two Newmarket Handicaps at Flemington on the seven-year-old and will keep the ride when the gelding runs in Australia.

Hayes, who trains in partnership with his son Ben and nephew Tom Dabernig, said he had a discussion with the owner of Redkirk Warrior and it was agreed that experience of riding the Ascot course was crucial.

He said Ryan Moore had been approached but was committed to riding Australian-bred colt Merchant Navy for Aidan O'Brien.

"No-one has ridden more winners at Ascot than Frankie," Hayes said.

"He's currently one of the leading riders in Europe and so we've decided to go with someone with experience at the track.

"It can be a tricky track. It's not a flat Australian track and that was the call we made."

Redkirk Warrior hasn't raced since landing the second of his Newmarket Handicaps last month.

It followed his last-stride defeat of Redzel in the Lightning Stakes in February.

Both victories were on the straight course at Flemington.

"People have a lot of opinions but the owner was kind enough to put a young rider on in Group One races here and he's entitled to have his call on who he wants overseas," Hayes said.

"He (Regan) will ride him in Australia but the owner didn't feel comfortable putting him on when he's never seen Ascot before."